▶️ Bend man takes social media by storm with daily weather reports

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Social media on the slopes.

It is how Joshua Suran, better known as Josh Reports on social media, is connecting with fellow snow lovers on a daily basis.

Suran posts about weather conditions from Mt. Bachelor every day, something he says started as a joke and now consistently keeps up with.

“Generally I like to give people an update if it’s going to be icy conditions out, or if off-piste is going to be better than on-piste, or how the powder is riding,” Suran said. “I try to keep it oriented towards accurate snow conditions, but also just really good, positive vibes and keeping people happy to be out here.”

Suran has been posting from Mt. Bachelor ski lifts since January 2021 on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

He starts every video with a lively and loud “Goooooood morning Central Oregon!”

“I was watching Good Morning Vietnam with a friend,” Suran said. “So it was a little shout-out to Robin Williams originally.”

The native Bendite calls it a “positive stoked out snow report,” something he did professionally once before while living in Montana.

Bartending at J Dub in Downtown Bend currently pays the bills, but Suran hopes Josh Reports could turn into something more.

In January his videos reached about 50,000 accounts between Instagram and Facebook.

“I would love it if I could transition this to a point where it could pay the bills and be my main job,” Suran said. “But at this point, I’m just trying to have fun with it and keep spreading good vibes.”

Could be the bright red beard, could be the catch phrase, could be the useful information on snow conditions, but locals are loving their daily dose of Josh.