by Eric Lindstrom

Rue McKenrick left his Bend home almost two years ago, setting out to scout an arduous hike.

A hike around the perimeter of the United States.

Now, he’s on the home stretch of a 12,000-mile journey on The American Perimeter Trail.

He plans to finish the trail later this year and arrive back home in September or October.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom caught up with McKenrick out on the trail in Bismarck, North Dakota to get an update on the hike of a lifetime.