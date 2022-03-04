▶️ Bend man hopes to bring Ukrainian refugees to high desert

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

With millions fleeing Ukraine during the Russian invasion, adjacent countries are seeing the biggest influx of refugees since World War Two.

As I sit with Bend resident Mark Beare, we watch a Ukrainian building he visited in 2017, get bombed by a Russian missile.

Mark Beare works for a Portland-based company with a branch in Ukraine he’s visited quite often.

He told me the building looked almost as when it did during his visit before impact, down to the same tent used to raise money for the Ukrainian army.

“I have eaten at restaurants that are now no longer there,” said Beare, “I’ve sent videos and pictures to my family of places that have been blown up in the last couple of days.”

Those pictures and photos include friends and coworkers.

“When the explosions started happening I started texting them all. To see if they’re okay, to see what was happening,” Beare said, “They didn’t know what was happening. They just heard explosions. It was 5 o’clock in the morning for them.”

One couple he was able to reach, Sergey and Anna, were vacationing in Cypress when the attacks began.

“They’re in a really difficult position where they couldn’t really go home because if they went home, they would get stuck in the country and couldn’t leave again,” Beare said.

So Beare is trying to create a plan to bring the couple, and another coworker from Poland, to Bend for temporary shelter.

“This is a safe place for them and it’s nice to know that they have an option,” Beare said.

Beare does not have concrete plans to get his Ukrainian friends to Bend, but the response to his social media post about the issue yielded potential housing options.

Sergey, Anna, and the other coworker would have to apply for a travel visa after arriving in Bend, which is a lengthy process.

“It could take 3 to 4 weeks just for the initial meeting,” Beare said.

For Beare, the process is worth it, to help a few of the more than one million refugees fleeing the country in the past week.

“But I just want to help a couple of people. I just want to help someone,” Beare said.

Beare hopes to figure out more concrete plans to fly out his coworkers soon.

In the meantime, Sergey and Anna extended their stay in Cypress, as they watch the city they once knew, become unrecognizable.