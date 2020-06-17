▶️ Bend looks to diversify, expand input in search for new police chief

The search for Bend’s next police chief is well underway; three of the five finalists are currently in the department.

Current Chief Jim Porter has led Bend’s department since 2014 but is retiring next month after more than 40 years in law enforcement.

The city is asking for the public’s input to help them make their choice.

Thursday’s virtual town hall forum with the candidates will be posted to the city’s website at www.bendoregon.gov Friday where a survey will also be available.

Surveys are due by June 22nd.

Anyssa Bohanan talked with Bend City Manager Eric King and members of the community about what they’d like to see in the city’s next top cop.