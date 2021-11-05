▶️ Bend La Pine Schools listening session quieter upon return

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

No fireworks, but plenty of opinions shared at Bend La Pine Schools listening session at Three Creeks Elementary in Sunriver Thursday night.

A stark contrast to previous meeting.

The last time parents were able to voice their concerns to the school board in person was around three months ago.

In August, the panel walked out of the stage after comments from an audience member were deemed personal attacks.

Thursday night’s listening session was a different story.

“I think it was very positive and I am very grateful for how it went and I am looking forward to the next one,” Kindergarten teacher and parent at Three Creeks Elementary, Danielle White said.

After everyone had their say, the session moved to a question and answer portion.

“Tonight’s listening session was amazing, we had a lot of speakers come forward and share their thoughts, from the community and especially from the Three Rivers community and then we had some Q and A with superintendent Cook, which was a wonderful thing to be able to answer questions right on the spot,” Bend-La Pine Schools Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia.

The session ended with applause from people in attendance.

The next school board meeting is going back to virtual and will be on November 9th, starting at 5:30 p.m.