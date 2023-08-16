▶️ Bend-La Pine school bus event teaches new students about bus safety

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A new Bend-La Pine school bus event is putting a fun spin on teaching kids about bus safety by using Winnie the Pooh.

The course begins with a safety video featuring the red-shirted, honey-loving bear and his friends.

Then it’s out to the parking lot where incoming students can take a closer look at the thing that will take them to and from school almost every day.

“It’s a great opportunity to come in and meet our new students, get to meet their families in an environment that isn’t necessarily just on the bus getting to school that day. It’s a little bit more relaxed. We can laugh with them and have fun,” Transportation Assistant Supervisor for Bend-La Pine Schools Tina Bandy said.

The program seems to be popular with the incoming students.

“I’m glad to have this program to ride school buses and things like that. And I think my little brother had a lot of fun,” Bend-La Pine student Azusa Richardson said.

Bend-La Pine schools has also worked out most of the issues with its first all-electric school bus after it spent a lot of time in the shop last year. . so, plan to see that eco-friendly ride on the road much more this school year.

