While we watch protests fill the streets of Bend and the rest of the nation, we hear the calls for change.

We are also hearing a call-to-action for every single one of us.

We are being asked to listen.

A member of our news team – our family – Anyssa Bohanan, has been kind and brave enough to share a message with us about her own personal experience as a black woman living in Central Oregon.

Please take a moment, and listen.