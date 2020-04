The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled events big and small all across the country.

For many high school seniors, the cancellation of the rest of the school year meant the loss of some major milestones.

But the Reinhart family in Bend wasn’t going to let a little pandemic get in the way of prom.

They threw their own prom, complete with a “promposal,” dinner and, of course, dancing.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Samantha O’Connor has the story.