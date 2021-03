They’ve helped more than 20,000 kids from low-income families across seven states get in the game by paying for their sports fees.

And the “Every Kid Sports” nonprofit based right here in Bend has no plans on stopping there.

They’ve set their sights on expanding their programs nationwide and hope to raise $90 million to make sure kids across the nation can play sports regardless of their family’s economic situation.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom has the story.