▶️ Bend funeral home shares experiences with COVID deaths, restricted funerals

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Over half a million Americans have died due to COVID-19.

Some of those deaths affect loved ones at the local level, including at least three families that made arrangements at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home in Bend.

Funeral director apprentice Whitney Moore says this year has been especially difficult for families who lose someone from a long-term care facility.

“I feel like families have been a little bit disgruntled,” Moore said. “They couldn’t get in to spend the last remaining time with their loved ones.”

When it comes to planning a funeral, Moore says clients are understanding and willing to work with capacity limitations.

The funeral home offers to live stream services and can accommodate more guests during outdoor grave-side services.

“I think that it’s been a rough time for everybody and everybody’s kind of gotten tired of having to deal with all the restrictions,” Moore said. “But we haven’t really gotten much push-back.”

Moore says she treats every client the same, no matter how their loved one passed.

She just tries to be mindful of each individual experience.

“There’s some inconveniences that have been added,” Moore said. “But for the most part it’s the least we can do to keep everybody safe.”