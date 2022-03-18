▶️ Bend Fire Pipes and Drums continues Saint Patrick’s Day tradition

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

In downtown Bend, a familiar sound, beat and squad turned out to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, as they have, year after year.

Bagpipes, played by Bend Fire Pipes and Drums.

“We had a firefighter pass away years ago and we didn’t have anybody to play the bagpipes for his funeral and it kind of affected me and a couple us went out and found a place to learn the bagpipes,” said lead piper Mike Baxter.

That was around 2010 and since then, Baxter made a promise.

“From now on, public safety, firefighters, police officer dies, we are going to be there for them to play and that is really what our inspiration is,” Baxter said.

The group originated to honor emergency responders with the sound of pipes.

Over a decade later they continue that honor through different venues.

“We play at private funerals, private weddings that kind of thing and anytime someone request us, we will try and get there and play,” Baxter said

Thursday was a more joyful occasion as they played around downtown Bend, spreading their unique sound on Saint Patrick’s Day, putting smiles on faces, for all ages.

A tradition they hope to continue for a long time.

You can find there website here: https://www.bendfirepipesanddrums.com/