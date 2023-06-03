▶️ Bend Elks fall to Applesox in opening day, play 5 consecutive home games

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend Elks hosted the Wenatchee Applesox on opening day Friday.

Several people were in attendance tonight for the start of the 2023 West Coast Baseball League at Vince Genna Stadium.

The Elks took an early 3-0 lead right on the bat, but the Applesox scored 5 runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead.

Wenatchee kept Bend at bay, defeating the Elks 6-4.

They play the Applesox at home both Saturday and Sunday before playing three more consecutive games at home against the Port Angeles Lefties.