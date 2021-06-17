▶️ Bend distilleries reflect on 2020 hand sanitizer production; extras remain

by Meghan Glova

Things look different at Oregon Spirit Distillers than it did in March 2020.

For one, the Bend distillery is no longer producing hand sanitizer.

Owner Brad Irwin says operations feel back to normal more than a year later.

“We’re glad to be producing spirit again because it’s really what we do,” Irwin said. “But we were excited and thankful to be a participant in a public need.”

Irwin’s business was one of three distilleries asked to produce hand sanitizer for the Oregon Health Authority during a nationwide shortage.

In 12 weeks, over half a million eight and 16 ounce bottles were produced.

Oregon Spirit Distillers donated the leftover inventory at the end of 2020.

Bendistillery, which owns Crater Lake Spirits, is still working on off-loading its supply.

“Off the top of my head I can’t tell you how many gallons,” Alan Dietrich, president said. “But a sufficient amount to last the rest of this year.”

Neither business made a profit.

“We’ll probably end up losing close to $200,000 on the whole sanitizer,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich says Bendistillery had some wiggle room in its marketing budget during a year when events were non-existent.

Irwin hired additional labor.

“16 people, 40 hours a week for almost three months,” Irwin said.

All this time and energy to produce a form of alcohol these businesses weren’t used to, but neither would change a thing.

“We came out of it with some friends and some customers,” Irwin said. “And a lot of people know where we are.”

It has been about a year since either distillery produced any hand sanitizer, but Bendistillery has lots to spare, free of charge at their tasting room past Tumalo.