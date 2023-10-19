▶️ Bend creates website, app to make community service request system easier

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

That pothole you’ve been dodging for the last couple of weeks is about to get easier to fix.

A few clicks and a snap of a photo should be all it takes with the city’s new app called Bend Works.

“It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of technology that’s out there,” said the Project Management Office Manager for the City of Bend, John Condon. “It’s tested, and it works. People are very comfortable with it, and it’s very quick.”

The City of Bend is getting an upgrade in the digital world.

Staff is working on ways to improve its website and add a new community service request system to more quickly address problems.

“Bend Works is a new tool that allows you to submit service requests to City Bend,” said Condon “If there’s a pothole, Streetlight, that’s burnout, damage, street sign, or overgrown landscaping, you can use the website or mobile app to submit a picture. Quick request three or four simple steps, and the city will respond to that request and provide updates to you.”

John Condon with the city says the app and website should make those requests simpler and the city more responsive.

“We’re really hoping that this community allows more interaction between city staff and the community,” Condon said. “It’ll help the city know what’s happening in the community. We’ll be able to respond a little bit quicker, more efficiently.”

The website has launched already.

The app, which will be in both the Google and Apple app stores, is set to be available for download at the end of November.

“So great place an opportunity to engage with a different demographic that maybe doesn’t go to our website,” said Condon. “They don’t walk into city facilities, they’re not calling on the phone, and it just really makes it much easier to engage with the community.”