▶️ Bend City Council meets to discuss goals, hopes for the year

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend’s new city council was sworn in on Jan. 6 and had a listening session on Jan. 11, but Wednesday was the first time council members sat down and discussed their hopes for the future together.

The council’s two-day goal-setting retreat began Wednesday. At the retreat, members talked about what kind of leaders they want to be in the next year and how the past year’s protest and pandemic changed their worldview.

“Pretty much everything about the pandemic and the last 10 months have clarified and illustrated to me my privilege,” said Gena Goodman-Cambell, Mayor Pro-Tem.

“I ran and was elected on what I saw during the protests,” said the newly elected council member, Rita Schenkelberg. “When I watched cities across the country and our city specifically, there is a missing piece of what it’s like to be a BIPOC individual, and queer BIPOC individual, within towns that are smaller like ours that are mostly white.”

City council didn’t discuss any specific goals on Wednesday, but they will outline priorities Thursday.

We’ll have a recap of what they discuss Thursday at 5 p.m.