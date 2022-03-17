▶️ Bend City Council approves first ever navigation center

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend City Council approved Shepherd’s House Ministries to develop and operate a navigation center at the current 2nd street emergency shelter.

A navigation center is a low-barrier emergency shelter that connects individuals and families with health services, permanent housing, and public benefits.

The center takes separated services and brings them under one roof.

“If they can come to one place, to be referred out and have the support they need to get to those places that really changes things a lot for those who struggle with the daily things like getting from point A to point B,” said Director of Development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, Dave Notari.

The State of Oregon made $2.5 million available to the City of Bend to create the navigation center.

“What will happen that’s different is, we will provide case management, which is really just a critical missing piece right now,” said Notari. “The ability for an individual or individuals to follow those and the care of those trying to move out of homelessness.”

The vote was a unanimous decision by the City Council Wednesday night.

“The Navigation Center represents an innovative and responsive approach to the challenges facing our community,” said Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins. “In simple terms, it is a service center for our houseless.”

The first phase, planning and start-up, includes program development and community outreach, with a start-up costs of around $46,000.

“Our houseless community will be able to access things like case management, assistance with benefits, meals, job skills development and housing support,” said Perkins.

The navigation center must be operational by June 30, 2022, or the money must be returned to the state.

Additional funding is allocated for this project from the American Rescue Plan Act and general fund dollars for some facility operations.

Currently, the 2nd Street site is an overnight shelter operated by Shepherd’s House and owned by the City of Bend.

Phase two will begin June 30, and will start the initial operation, coordinating with service providers, and providing 24/7 onsite staffing.

Walk-up services (phase 3) will begin 2023.

To read the presentation given at the city council meeting tonight visit: https://bend.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=9&event_id=658&meta_id=57073

You can find the City of Bend’s full press release on the navigation center here:

City Council authorizes agreement to develop and operate Navigation Center at Second Street Shelter

At Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting, Councilors approved a three-year agreement with Shepherd’s House Ministries to develop and operate a Navigation Center at the City-owned Second Street Shelter (275 NE Second Street, Bend). The first phase of the agreement includes program development and planning, including community outreach.

“Bend’s first Navigation Center will provide our unhoused community members regular access to services and resources in a safe, central location,” said Affordable Housing Coordinator Amy Fraley. “For many, accessing these resources is the first step toward stable housing.”

According to House Bill 2006, a Navigation Center is a low-barrier emergency shelter that is open seven days per week and connects individuals and families with health services, permanent housing and public benefits. Shepherd’s House Ministries will operate and manage the Navigation Center. Once fully operational, local service providers will offer these on-site services:

· Case management

· Behavioral and physical health referrals and service

· Referrals and support to address addiction

· Assistance acquiring identification cards, documents and benefits

· Employment support, job skills development, and education resources

· Aid in applying for housing and housing assistance

· Trauma-informed peer to peer counseling

· Daily meals

The first phase of developing the Navigation Center begins this month and lasts through its opening. State funding requires it to be operational by June 30, 2022. During this phase, Shepherd’s House Ministries will work with the City to:

· Further develop and implement Community Outreach Strategy.

· Establish admittance criteria and guidelines for maintaining services.

· Refine Good Neighbor agreements.

· Design and configure site for use as a Navigation Center.

· Procure materials, furniture, equipment, and supplies to open by June 30, 2022.

The City’s agreement with Shepherd’s House Ministries is not to exceed about $3.92 million and is funded by State funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the City’s general fund.

Opening a Navigation Center supports the City Council’s strategy to “invest in programs and partnerships that result in collaborative, concrete actions toward ending homelessness in Bend.”

For more information on how the City is supporting solutions to address houselessness, visit www.bendoregon.gov/houselessness.