▶️ Bend church hosts “Dia Del Niño” community fiesta

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was a fiesta in northeast Bend on Sunday.

The Bend Nazarene Church hosted a “Dia Del Niño” or Children’s Day community festival for families on their parking lot.

The event brought hundreds of people and featured bounce houses, games, food and more.

The message of the event was a celebration of youth.

Pastor RJ Strickland says, “It’s important to have unity and diversity, so one thing we could all celebrate is kids. We’re just inviting the whole community to come and celebrate kids.”

Oscar Acosta, pastor, adds that it’s an event where people “can enjoy being together, playing, eating and fellowship.”

Strickland tells us the church will host another event on the 4th of July.