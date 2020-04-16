▶️ Bend banks on Oregonians, rental owners adhering to restrictions

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Vacation rental managers are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday after Bend City Councilors chose not to advance a proposed ban on short-term rentals.

The council’s decision leaves in place an order the merely discourages tourism and short term stays other than for essential health or business-related purposes.

Data provided by the lodging industry suggests hotel and motel occupancy rates are about 15% of average for this time of year.

That’s probably a result of a combination of factors … partly the public heeding the Governor’s order to Stay Home and Stay Healthy. But also voluntary compliance by property managers refusing to rent vacation properties.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed on this one that we made the right decision to table it for now.” – Bend Mayor Sally Russell

“There’s already enough disfavor of short term rentals,” said Cara Townsend, owner of LavaBelles Vacation Rentals. “To actively try to get people to come into town, particularly from communities that are more impacted, it just seemed like a reckless thing to do, so we haven’t been taking reservations except for the healthcare workers.”

At last night’s Council meeting, City Councilor Chris Piper said he spoke to two property managers who refused 300 requests for short term stays.

Councilor Bill Mosley said the ordinance, as written, unfairly singled out short-term vacation rentals. He thinks hotels with shared ventilation systems are a bigger risk of spreading the virus.

Councilors Barb Campbell and Gena Goodman Campbell wanted regulations consistent with surrounding counties, to make it clear that now is not the time for vacations to Bend.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed on this one that we made the right decision to table it for now,” said Bend Mayor Sally Russell. “But I would say we are going to watch it closely. Certainly as the mayor of Bend, I’m going to watch it closely.”

The city receives about $10 million dollars annually from lodging room taxes. If the current occupancy rate holds through June, Bend stands to lose about $3 million.