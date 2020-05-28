▶️ Bend band to play virtual concert to help young cancer patient

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Last November, the West family, of Bend, had their lives completely upended when their youngest daughter, then 5-year-old Dottie, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“The Wests’ are probably some of the sweetest and most genuine people that you would ever see, and their 6-year-old is just the cutest,” said Ben Delery, a friend of the family.

Since then, the family has been traveling back and forth to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

But getting cancer treatment in the era of COVID-19 adds even more challenges at an already difficult time.

“There’s still just some pretty high hurdles as far as travel needs just because of everything that’s going on with COVID,” said Delery. “They can’t stay in the Ronald McDonald House up there, just kind of some extraordinary circumstances.”

To help cover lodging costs and other expenses now faced by the West family, Delery and his band Toast & Jam are holding a fundraiser via live stream.

“I’m excited! We get to play music, we get to do it for something that isn’t for us,” said Jeff Miller, a friend of the family and member of Toast & Jam.

“We’re accepting money, we’re accepting Marriott points, grocery carts, you know, whatever it is that we can give to them,” Delery said.

While there’s no set monetary goal, Miller and Delery hope the community contributes what it can.

“It just happens to be a season where this family needs help,” Miller said. “A lot of us are fortunate enough to provide it with a good or a service.”

“I think what we’ve all just experienced the last few months is that the community really needs to rally around one another,” said Delery. “So I would encourage people to get involved with it because we’re all in this together.”

Tonight’s live stream will start at 6 p.m. and run til about 8. You can watch on the Toast and Jam Facebook page or on their Youtube channel.

The link to their GoFundMe and Venmo account will be posted with the live stream.