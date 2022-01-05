▶️ Bend artist honors memory of star Betty White with portrait donations

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

As the world mourns the death of Emmy winning actress and philanthropist Betty White, 99, acts of kindness are sparking up in her memory.

Social media trends such as the #BettyWhiteChallenge encourage donations to her favorite charities.

One artist in Bend, is hoping to continue spreading that positivity in honor of White.

“This is all about Betty,” said the artist Karen Ruane, “She was a true philanthropist and I just want her spirit to live on.”

Ruane painted a portrait of White back in 2020 as a part of her painting collection, “Remarkable Women.”

After White’s death on New Year’s Eve, prints of the portrait gradually sold more and more.

“And the prints were selling, and I really didn’t feel good about not doing something or paying it forward in some way,” said Ruane.

So what better way to honor Betty White, than to give back to the animals she loved.

White was a passionate advocate for several animal welfare charities, and after doing some research, Ruane made an Instagram post announcing that 30% of the proceeds from the portrait, her profits, would be donated.

Ruane, also a volunteer at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, donated ten of the prints to the shelter so when sold, all the money would go back to some furry friends.

“Betty White also let everybody know that anyone can make a difference in the life of an animal. And the art that Karen is doing is also another way,” said Lynne Ouchida of the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

A donation of one’s talent to preserve the memory of Betty White, and continue to spread the joy she so wonderfully gave to the world.

“It’s a big hole that is needing to be filled and I think that’s our job as animal welfare people and individuals that can make a difference,” said Ouchida.

If you’d like to make a donation and pick up one of the ten prints of Betty’s portrait, you can find them here, at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

All other prints are available on Ruane’s website, with the proceeds benefiting American Humane, one of White’s favorite animal charities.