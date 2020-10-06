▶️ Bend adventure racer chronicles heartbreak, healing in powerful new film

The Bend Film Festival kicks off Thursday (virtually, this year) and one of the films that will be featured is a local production titled, “With Spirit”.

The extremely personal outdoor adventure documentary focuses on accomplished Bend adventure racer Chelsey Magness and her journey dealing with heartbreaking loss while trying to win the adventure race that’s eluded her for years.

Eric Lindstrom sat down with Magness for more on this very personal and powerful film.

If you’d like to see “With Spirit” or any of the other films featured in this years festival, head to BendFilm.org