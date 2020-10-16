▶️ Beloved Sunriver swan, missing for a week, found dead

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Grace, the Sunriver Nature Center’s beloved resident Trumpeter swan was found dead Friday after going missing for a week.

Visitors had their theories about what happened.

“Maybe it didn’t like her husband,” Howard Schor, a nature center visitor said.

“There’s a lot of stellar jays around here, and they’re very nosy corvids,” Redmond resident Helene Mussuto said. “I’m sure if you asked a few of them around here they may know what happened to that swan.”

Turns out, Grace was likely the victim of a coyote attack.

Her mate, Gus, now remains alone at Lake Aspen.

Grace was originally brought to the nature center to mate and establish a breeding population of swans.

Since her arrival, 13 of Grace’s offspring have been released to Summer Lake Wildlife Area.

Sunriver Nature Center says they will be celebrating Grace over the coming days and weeks.