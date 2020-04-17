▶️ Beloved Crooked River Ranch golf pro moving on

Last week was a tough one for golfers and golf fans alike.

The Master’s was postponed and Pat Huffer the beloved head PGA Professional at Crooked River Ranch Golf Course announced he is leaving his post after 15 years

Huffer has been instrumental in teaching and growing the game in Central Oregon and will be dearly missed.

Huffer is leaving to be closer to family in Washington where he’s accepted the same position at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom spoke to Huffer about the big move and his time spent here at Crooked River Ranch.