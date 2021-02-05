▶️ Beer distribution offers peek into logistical nightmare for vaccine rollout

Rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine is no small task.

By the end of January, roughly 63% of the vaccines delivered in the U.S. actually made it into the arms of patients.

The slow rollout has sparked criticism. If Amazon can get you virtually anything you want in two days, why can’t we get desperately needed vaccines delivered?

The short answer is…because it’s a logistical nightmare.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann found a local company that delivers to 30 states and five countries to find out why logistics like this are so hard.