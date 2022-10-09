▶️ Beat Beethoven 5K brings musicians and athletes together

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was time to face the music at the Central Oregon Community College track on Sunday.

Around 100 people participated in the Beat Beethoven 5K to raise money for the Central Oregon Symphony.

The race started with the first note of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, and runners aimed to finish the race before the 33-minute piece ended.

It was the symphony’s 5th year holding the event in person, as they did hold it virtually for a couple of years due to the pandemic.

“It’s so amazing to see everyone and to hear the music, to be here in person,” said Tanya Bruce, the Executive Director of the Central Oregon Symphony Association. “We have a lot of musicians running the race. We also have our conductor out there on the course right now running. It’s such a great way to celebrate the start of our season, which starts next week with our concert.”

Bruce said the numbers were a little bit down this year, but they are looking forward to seeing it grow in the years to come.

“The community support is amazing, and even through the pandemic, people continued to support us,” she said. “And now to see everyone here in person, it just shows that the community is behind the symphony, and we’re ready to celebrate together and we’re ready to play and perform music together.”

Beat Beethoven is the symphony’s only fundraiser during the year.

The event was also meant to celebrate the start of the symphony season, which begins next weekend with two concerts at Bend High School.

For more information, visit https://www.cosymphony.com.