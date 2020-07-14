▶️ Baseball’s back at Vince Genna as Boss Baseball teams get in some games

If you’ve recently been by Vince Genna Stadium in Bend you probably have heard the sound of summer.

Baseball is back, but it’s not the Elks.

Boss Baseball youth teams are playing their games at the stadium this summer.

The three teams feature teenagers hailing from eight different Central Oregon high schools.

There’s no league, but rather independent teams and coaches looking to get their boys some competition on the diamond.

“The schedules have been changing and evolving literally day by day. You know one moment we’re playing somewhere, the next moment it’s canceled, the next moment we have a home game instead, so there’s been a lot of moving parts for 53 families and the parents have been incredible,” said James Cordes, president of Boss Baseball. “Being able to adapt and go with the fluid nature that it is. I think everyone is just excited to be out watching some sports and watching these kids go to work with their skills that they’ve been working on for so long.”

Games are tentatively scheduled through August 23rd but as is the case with most things these days, Cordes and Boss Baseball are taking it week by week.