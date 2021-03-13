▶️ Mt. Bachelor says parking reservation system won’t be necessary next season

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

To park in the Mt. Bachelor parking lot this year, skiers and snowboarders needed to secure a parking reservation, either day-of or in advance.

“I was a pretty big fan,” skier Blair Fettig said. “It seemed pretty easy.”

Fettig said that requirement hasn’t been an issue for him and his friends.

While making plans for a spontaneous ski trip, they were able to secure parking passes for this weekend.

“That’s actually a nice bonus that you know the night before you have a ticket and you have a place to park,” Fettig said. “It takes some stress off the shoulders.”

Skier Chase Williams said the same thing. Getting a parking pass for him hasn’t been a problem.

“I feel like I trust them doing it,” Williams said. “It didn’t seem like it mattered that much and it worked really well for us.”

But both Williams and Fettig said they can understand why the system made some locals upset.

“I can see why, because people like to be prepared and it’s kind of taking it away from them,” Williams said.

“It slows things down and that’s frustrating because everyone just wants to get their turns in, their runs in,” Fettig said.

However you feel about it, it soon won’t matter.

Mt. Bachelor announced Friday it’s doing away with the controversial parking reservation system this summer.

Next ski season, parking will be the usual first-come, first-serve.

“With the easing restrictions with COVID-19, with our guest behavior, with visitation in resort, we’re really looking ahead with a lot of optimism,” Leigh Capozzi, brand and marketing director for Mt. Bachelor, said.

Capozzi said the reservation system will remain in place for the rest of the year to continue to manage resort capacity.

But, she said, it won’t be needed next season, with COVID case counts trending downward and vaccinations ramping up.

“We feel really confident that parking is not going to be necessary as we look to next summer and next winter,” Capozzi said.