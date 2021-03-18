▶️ Asian-Americans, allies hold vigil in Bend following Atlanta shootings

Dozens of people gathered at Bend’s Pioneer Park Thursday for a vigil honoring the Asian-American women killed this week in Atlanta.

The group held a moment of silence as they placed flowers of remembrance in the Deschutes River.

Speakers shared their feelings surrounding the shootings in Atlanta and voiced pleas for solidarity among all.

Asian-American community members here put on the event, which was also coordinated by the group “Allyship in Action.”

Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Authorities say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long told police the attack was not racially motivated.

He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.”

Six of the seven slain women were identified as Asian.