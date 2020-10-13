▶️ As deadline arrives, Deschutes Co. voter registration jumps 50% from 2016

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend resident Micha Juarez admits he could’ve registered to vote earlier.

But better late than never.

“I think it’s generally important to vote in every election. You know midterms, primaries, everything,” Juarez said. “I did want to make sure I made the cut off for this obviously.”

Many Deschutes County residents came with purpose to the county clerk’s office Tuesday – Oregon’s last day to register to vote.

“If we’re going to have a democracy, people better get out and vote,” Redmond resident Rob Osborn said. “Protect their rights.”

County Clerk Nancy Blankenship says registered parties are about evenly split.

“There’s about 46,000 Democrats, 45,000 Republicans, and 45,000 non-affiliated voters,” Blankenship said. “The rest are either Independent, minor party, or other.”

The 150,000 registered voters is a 50% jump from the 2016 election.

“Activity started about four weeks early,” Blankenship said. “Typically we get activity starting about September, this year we had activity starting early August.”

Whether you registered last month or last minute, many agreed it was something they couldn’t miss out on.

Voter registration will be open up until 11:59 p.m. tonight through oregonvotes.gov

You must have a valid driver’s license, permit or ID.

Voter Registration numbers are below