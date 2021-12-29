▶️ Arctic air mass takes hold across Central Oregon; single digits expected

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Frigid temperatures are expected across Central Oregon Wednesday as an Arctic air mass takes hold across the region, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

Daytime highs Wednesday will struggle to get into the 20s and 30s – and those highs likely have already happened as temperatures continue to fall throughout the day.

Lows in the single digits and teens will move in early this evening.

The mountains might even see below zero temperatures overnight into Thursday morning.

At Mt. Bachelor Thursday morning, wind chills could reach -13, according to the NWS.

“These extremely cold temperatures can lead to rapid onset of frostbite and hypothermia for those without adequate clothing and protection from the cold,” according to the NWS special weather statement. “If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

The agency warns that prolonged subfreezing temperatures will make uncovered pipes more susceptible to freezing and bursting.

Be sure to take steps to ensure they are protected and outdoor faucets are covered.

The frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last too long as the forecast calls for the mid- to upper 30s again by this weekend and into the low 40s by early next week.

