▶️ Another local eatery featured on popular show: Rockin’ Dave’s

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Tonight, the second episode of Guy Fieri’s trip to Bend will air on ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’.

And for this episode, he’s at Rockin’ Daves Bistro and Backstage Lounge.

“You know when they called me, I actually said ‘You want a dive? You got a dive with this Rockin’ Dave’s,” Dave Flier, the owner of Rockin’ Dave’s said.

Originally, the Rockin’ Dave’s crew thought the call from the shows’ producers was a prank.

After Flier could make sure the frosted-haired chef was on his way, the excitement poured in.

“Of course I get like a giddy little school girl. Yahoo! You know? Yeah, super pumped,” said Flier, “But I was just like, ‘Oh wow. Alright, I’ve got a lot to think about here.’ All the dishes you think about and all of a sudden, it makes you kind of think about your identity.”

Coupled with nerves, was a sense of ‘awe’ for the folks at Rockin’ Dave’s.

“Once you get over that initial shock, and you have a conversation with the ‘Guy’, you realize he’s a typical guy just like us,” Ryan Hernandez, a server and cook at Rockin’ Dave’s said.

Rockin’ Dave’s made Guy their jalapeno bagel and their home-smoked pastrami sandwich.

Flier and Guy joked around a lot in the kitchen, but the signature rock music floating through the bistro was not present due to filming.

Despite the lack of jams, the experience was one Rockin’ Dave’s will never forget.

“It was really cool because you know I grew up watching that show and grew up, you know, knowing Dave and it was just really cool because he’s worked so hard,” Savannah Shaffer, hostess at Rockin’ Dave’s said.

To celebrate, Rockin’ Dave’s is throwing its very own screening party complete with some of the menu items Guy had himself.

“I’m looking forward to have this party tonight and actually get to watch it for the first time with my people of Bend,” said Flier.

The party will be at the Volcanic Theater Pub.

Tickets for the event are $12 and doors open at 5 p.m.

If you want to watch it Friday night, tune in at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.