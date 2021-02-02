▶️ Allen Schauffler reports from Ontario as Oregon’s Measure 110 takes effect

A first for the nation: Oregon’s measure 110; which drastically reduces the penalty for possessing hard drugs, went into effect Monday, Feb. 1.

Measure 110 was approved by Oregon voters in November.

Now, instead of facing jail time for small amounts of hard drugs like cocaine or heroine, offenders pay a $100 fine or choose treatment.

Funding for those rehab centers will come from millions of marijuana tax dollars.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Allen Schauffler and photojournalist Steve Kaufmann are talking to law enforcement on the Oregon-Idaho border as the measure takes effect.

Check on our website later this week for the full report.