by Steve Kaufmann

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is slow and quiet for many local businesses.

But, it’s the peak season for ski resorts that rely on holiday visitors – especially this year when the season got a little later start than usual.

And while the crowds have returned, the same can’t be said for employees as Mt. Bachelor works around the same staffing issues impacting businesses in town.

We headed up to the hill Wednesday to find out how the season is going so far.