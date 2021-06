by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Every golfer’s dream is to have a hole in one.

It’s not out of the question for the average player, but the odds of having one in any given round is 12,500 to 1.

The odds of having TWO in one round? Try 67 million to 1.

Well, at Brasada Ranch’s member tourney over the weekend, those odds were in favor of Meg Mendlin.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen has her story.