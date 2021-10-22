▶️ After delay, Caldera High School celebrates official opening to public

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Wednesday the Bend La-Pine Schools celebrated its newest school, Caldera High.

Community members were invited to a barbecue and a tour of the school.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Bend resident Pat Yaeger. “The classrooms are spacious and gorgeous, the newest technology I’ve ever seen. So impressive. The library, the auditorium, your custodian made a comment, the head custodian here and he said, ‘Pat this is the Harvard of high schools,’ and I think he absolutely nailed it. ‘The Harvard of high schools’.”

High praise from those touring the hallways.

For family and friends the wait was finally over.

“My parents both came to look around for the first time,” Caldera High School freshman Lilly Clark said. “They were really excited, seeing all the things they have wanted too for a really long time.”

Freshman and sophomores embracing the moment.

“The atmosphere for a new school is just incredible and being the upper classroom we get the opportunity to build an entire program and culture,” a Caldera High sophomore said. “It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so it’s incredible.”

Principal of Caldera High Chris Boyd said they delayed the celebration until now, due to the pandemic.

“Part of the celebrations is marking the accomplishments of bringing everyone together to open a school,” Boyd said. “I think what’s unique about Bend and Central Oregon is this project alone, there were more than a thousand individuals from this community that worked through the lens of a contractor, a designer, an architect and Bend-La Pine staff. A lot of people in this community contributed to opening this building and I think that is something to celebrate.”

At halftime of the Caldera junior varsity football game, there was a ceremonial ribbon cutting to make things official.

Around 700 freshmen and sophomores walk the halls of Caldera High School.

The class of 2024 will be the first Wolfpack graduates.