▶️ Abandoned vehicles becoming more common in Central Oregon

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

You may see them on the side of the road or in the forest, but abandoned cars are a common occurrence in Central Oregon.

“We respond to abandoned cars,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, “I would say daily if not every other day.”

Procedure for a deserted vehicle in the city starts when the car is parked for over 24 hours by the side of the road.

The police will leave a 24-hour notice tag on the vehicle.

“But sometimes we’ll notice that after a vehicle had the sticker put on it that it is removed. And other times they are not,” Janes said.

In nicer weather, more vehicles begin popping up without owners to claim them.

According to the local forest service, the towing of an abandoned vehicle for disposal is more than $2,000.

“We don’t have the funding or the staff to necessarily do that work,” said Jean Nelson-Dean of the Deschutes National Forest.

Though Forest Rangers tag vehicles with warnings, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and many non-profit organizations are essential to remove abandoned vehicles from the area.

Some of those organizations include the Gambler 500 and the Central Oregon 4 Wheelers.

“When we get their help, we can remove 7-10 vehicles in a weekend,” Nelson-Dean said.

Kevin Hopper, a Bend native, is creating a non-profit called the Public Land Stewards to help deal with large trash issues in the forest.

“They can get vandalized which can vary from breaking the windows, people take parts they want, people rip parts off of them just for fun, quite often they get burned,” Hopper said.

So if you spot an abandoned car on your street, on the road, or in the woods, what do you do?

First stop is the non-emergency line for the Deschutes County Sheriff: (541) 693-6911.

Remember the vehicle’s description, license plate, and location, as a long-left car equals serious trouble for the environment, and a possible ticket for the abandoning individual.