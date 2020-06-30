▶️ AAA says virus will dampen summer travel plans

Are you planning a vacation this summer?

AAA is out with its 2020 summer travel forecast and a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting plans.

AAA predicts summer travel will be down nearly 15% compared to last year.

Not only is the amount of travel expected to be down, but how we make plans is also expected to change because of the pandemic.

Americans will likely book more long weekend trips rather than extended getaways, according to AAA. Americans are also expected to take more spur of the moment trips this year.

The number of travelers making plans 48 hours to 7 days before leaving is significantly higher this summer, according to AAA.

With social distancing still recommended, road trips seem to be the preferred method of travel.

AAA expects 97% of summer vacations this year will be road trips.

Air travel between July 1 and September 30 is expected to be down nearly 74% compared to last year, and AAA predicts that rail, cruise, and bus travel will be down 86%.