▶️ A Year of COVID: LPHS shop teacher adapts, offering hands-on lessons online

March 16th, 2020 – the day Gov. Kate Brown shut down schools across the state of Oregon in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The pause on in-person learning was expected to last through Spring Break.

Almost a year later, students and teachers still haven’t fully returned to the classroom.

In this pandemic profile, we check in with an educator whose subject matter is kind of tricky to teach online.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann has the story of a career and technical education teacher at La Pine High School who adapted to the changes.