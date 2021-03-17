▶️ A Year of COVID: How Pandemic Partners connected a community in need

 Published on 3/17/2021, 4:17 pm
 Updated on 3/17/2021, 5:17 pm

In the early days of the pandemic, we couldn’t meet in person – so thousands of Central Oregonians asked for and offered help through a Facebook page.

Maybe you’ve heard of it – Pandemic Partners.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bend set it up to help connect the community in a time of uncertainty.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist continues his pandemic profiles with a look at how the internet group formed, thrived and gave us the connection we so desperately needed.

Previous Coverage:

▶️ COVID-19: Church group looks to flatten the curve, one kind deed at a time

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily

Loading...