▶️ A Year of COVID: How Pandemic Partners connected a community in need

In the early days of the pandemic, we couldn’t meet in person – so thousands of Central Oregonians asked for and offered help through a Facebook page.
Maybe you’ve heard of it – Pandemic Partners.
The First Presbyterian Church in Bend set it up to help connect the community in a time of uncertainty.
Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist continues his pandemic profiles with a look at how the internet group formed, thrived and gave us the connection we so desperately needed.
