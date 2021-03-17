▶️ A Year of COVID: How Pandemic Partners connected a community in need

In the early days of the pandemic, we couldn’t meet in person – so thousands of Central Oregonians asked for and offered help through a Facebook page.

Maybe you’ve heard of it – Pandemic Partners.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bend set it up to help connect the community in a time of uncertainty.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist continues his pandemic profiles with a look at how the internet group formed, thrived and gave us the connection we so desperately needed.

