▶️ A tale of two projects to convert old hotels to homeless shelters

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Tuesday’s virtual open house will show the City of Bend’s plans for remodeling the former Value Inn on North Division Street into 28 emergency shelter rooms.

Last July, the City received nearly $3 million from Project Turnkey to convert the motel into a managed shelter.

“For the last couple of months we’ve been figuring out what the extent of the renovations need to be. We knew coming in that ADA was a piece that we needed to improve,” said Carolyn Eagan, Recovery Strategy Officer for the City of Bend.

Things are moving a little faster at the former Greenway Motel in Redmond, where Bethlehem Inn is already sheltering some homeless folks on the ground floor as they remodel the upstairs units.

​​​​​​​”We’ve been doing this for a long time. We’ve operated out of an old motel and we know what we need to do to transform it so it can serve more people and do so in a safe and secure manner,” said Gwenn Wysling, Bethlehem Inn Executive Director.

The Redmond Bethlehem Inn is currently hosting one person per room due to COVID protocols.

When health restrictions ease, multiple people will occupy rooms simultaneously, boosting occupancy in the Redmond facility to 90 people.

Meanwhile, the City of Bend is housing three families on an emergency basis in the Old Value Inn before renovations get underway.

“We are working through the details of how to convert the laundry room so it would be sufficient for the types of guests and their lengths of stay,” Eagan said. “We will be converting the managers suite to provide some offices for the social service providers and case worker who will be here.”

