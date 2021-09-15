▶️ A Storm brewing: Summit boys soccer eyeing state championship

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

One team, one objective, one thing on their mind.

“State championship,” said Summit senior boys soccer player Alex Grignon. “That’s all we got our eyes on.”

“I think we have a really good shot at winning State,” said Summit senior soccer player Nathaniel Deperro.

“State championship is the goal,” said head coach Joe Lacascio.

There’s a Storm brewing and it’s heading towards a title.

After defeating the Ridgeview Ravens 8-1 Tuesday night, the Storm moved to 4-0 on the season.

“This is a good team. I have played on good teams before, but this is a really tight team and the individual talent is there and it shows on the field that we know each other so well,” Grignon said. “The chemistry goes a long way, and this is a special team, we have a really good shot this year.”

Deperro and Grignon were underclassmen on the team when the Storm lost back-to-back state championship games.

“It’s in the back of your mind at all times,” Grignon added. “It just makes you want it more and I think when we win it this year it’s gonna be just sweeter that, losing it two times, coming back, winning it my senior year. There is nothing better than that.”

The team will look to improve under first-year head coach Lacascio.

“There are so many small details that go into this sport, that a couple go wrong, the day doesn’t go your way. So, for me, how can I help a group of boys define the details, and how can we work on those details every week,” Lacascio said.

“Our goal is to just play our soccer our way, win, play as a team and not individuals and go as far as we can,” said Deperro.

Summit takes on the White Buffalos next Thursday in Madras, starting at 5:30 p.m..