▶️ A peek inside Eugene’s ‘Opportunity Village’ offers insight into plan for Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Bend right now is working to find sites for one, possibly two managed homeless camps.

In Eugene, a similar managed camp has been operating for the last eight years and a Central Oregon nonprofit wants to use it as a model for future facilities here.

The Opportunity Village currently houses 26 people who might otherwise be on the streets.

Everyone has a small home of their own and they pay $35/month to live there.

Drugs and alcohol are not allowed and the residents share maintenance and cleaning duties as well.

Eugene has a large homeless population and the shelter is just one small solution for the few who apply and are approved to move there.

Managers say about 60% of those who leave – or graduate – go directly into more permanent housing and that’s the ultimate goal for most residents.

Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler spent two days talking to residents and managers at the facility to find out how Opportunity Village works.

In the coming days, we’ll learn more about the village and how it could help the new Central Oregon Villages organization help the unhoused here on the High Desert.