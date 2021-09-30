▶️ A face you may recognize; Captain Devin Lewis selected as new Redmond PD chief

by Meghan Glova

Following a national search, Captain Devin Lewis of the Redmond Police Department has been selected as the next chief.

Lewis told Central Oregon Daily News that he is excited to further serve the City of Redmond, and that he is certainly no stranger to our community.

“I’ve been in law enforcement in Central Oregon for over 22 years, I’ve been here in Redmond for the last two years,” Lewis said. “Prior to that I was at Bend Police Department for almost 16 years, and then before that I started in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in 1999.”

Lewis says he wants to continue Chief Dave Tarbet’s legacy, but there will be something new to focus on.

“Obviously we’re looking at starting to build the new public safety facility, the new police department,” Lewis said. “We’re just trying to secure funding for that, and we hope to get that done on a bond next May, 2022.”

While Lewis does not have any major concerns going into his new position, he does want to increase staff across the department.

“I just want to make sure we have the resources and facilities to meet the community’s needs,” Lewis said. “So we can continue to grow and evolve with the community of Redmond.”

When it comes to current issues, like the decision to fund a new homeless shelter, Lewis said he will support whatever the city or county chooses.

“We want to be able to partner with all the community agencies to help support those in need,” Lewis said. “And hopefully find a good solution.”

Lewis said he is dedicated to caring for his people and putting others first.

“I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity,” Lewis said.

Lewis will begin his role as Chief of Police on January 1st.