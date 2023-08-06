▶️ 9th Street Village Makers Market offer a variety of items by local artisans

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local artisans and farmers come together at the 9th Street Village Makers Market in Bend.

The market is hosted by Bevel Craft Brewing, Cultivate Farms and DIYcave each Sunday from noon to 4pm.

There are a variety of items to choose from each week as well as demos by DIYcave, nonprofits, food carts and craft beer.

The market will continue until September 24th.

