▶️ 9/11 memorial events planned in Bend, Prineville

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

“It’ll be a very moving reminder. It could be bittersweet. They say in Bend nobody forgets our young men and women who died in Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Bend Heroes Foundation President Dick Tobiason.

At the Bend Veterans Peace Memorial, a service will be held tomorrow to commemorate the tragic events of 9/11 and the brave men and women who died later in the war against terror.

“The older people can deal with tragedy. The younger ones can’t as well because their whole life is ahead of them,” said Tobiason.

And in the face of tragedy, throughout Central Oregon, several events will be held to never forget.

Over one hundred motorcyclists will meet tomorrow morning in the parking lot of the Bend Harley Davidson dealership to ride across Central Oregon and visit breweries like the Big Dog by Crooked River Ranch, to honor those that were lost.

In Prineville, a couple set up an exhibit honoring the first responders on that fateful day complete with canvases and stories of those who gave their best on a day that was nothing but the worst.

“The firefighters that went into that building, the Twin Towers, never came out and those were our brothers and sisters. It touches us to see other people touched by [the display],” said Mona Glade, a creator of the exhibit.