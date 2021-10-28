▶️ 7 PNW businesses score investments at Bend Venture Conference

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Recently, innovation took center stage at the Tower Theatre.

Economic Development for Central Oregon’s (EDCO) 18th annual Bend Venture Conference saw seven Pacific Northwest businesses awarded a collective $550,000.

“Of the seven companies that walked away with the giant checks, three of them were from Central Oregon,” EDCO’s Director of Marketing and Communications Elise Rossman said.

One of them was Tonsil Tech, with their tool designed to remove tonsil stones.

“That money is going to make a really big difference to our company,” Co-Founder and CEO Sydney Quinten-Cox said.

A $25,000 investment from the Portland Seed Fund will help their year-old business expand.

“One of the number one places that will go is towards marketing, to really get the word out, to help us explore new channels,” Quinten-Cox said. “Another area we’re focusing on as well is trying to update our packaging so we can start to work with dentists and even get this into retail stores as well.”

Portland-based Skip Technology Inc. also took a $100,000 award for the research and development of a unique battery.

“These are big vats of chemicals, and they would sit in a shipping container outside of town,” Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Brennan Gantner said. “Or near a substation or a power plant or something like that, by the windmills and solar panels…collect the energy as they come off, store them until we actually want to use it, and then at that time, release it onto the grid.”

Investments earned at the Venture Conference have boosted multiple local businesses over the years, including SnoPlanks and software company LeadMethod.

“$50,000 into a starting company can really change their growth trajectory,” Rossman said. “In the past 18 years the Bend Venture Conference has been around, we have seen at least 1,000 jobs being created directly from the investments that have been given.”