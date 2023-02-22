▶️ 4th of July fireworks won’t be available for viewing at Redmond fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Significant changes are in store for this year’s fireworks show in Redmond, with the potential to shrink viewership.

“We’re certainly still in conversations with the city of Redmond as to what the ultimate decision will be and as of now, continue to plan to be the location to where the fireworks are shot from,” said Director of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Goeff Hinds.

On the 4th of July in Redmond the fireworks show is shot off at the back of the fairgrounds.

“This year, we’ve got a little bit of a change because of one of our larger shows” said Hinds. “The Overland Expo that came to Central Oregon last year is returning for its second year, and their show begins immediately following the 4th of July.”

The fireworks display is still expected to continue at the fairgrounds, but if you were one of the 5,600 people who watched the show at the fairgrounds, this year, that’s not an option.

Hinds says the Overland Expo has the property reserved for a period that overlaps the 4th of July.

“We’ve been in communication with the city in order to come up with ultimate plans to figure out how we can make sure that, one, the fireworks continue to occur, but also to make sure that there are opportunities for our community to be able to see them,” Hinds said.

Hinds says it’s likely you will not be able to watch the fireworks show this independence day from in the fairgrounds, although if you can find another nearby viewing area, you’ll still be able to catch the show.

That new spot may have to become a tradition as Hinds says the fairgrounds might not be available for fireworks viewing for a few years and do scheduled events.

Instead, this year July 7-9th, you can see one of the biggest travel expos in the Pacific Northwest.

“It brought 21 hundred people to our community last year and had an economic impact of about $6 million and just will continue to grow,” said Hinds. “That was their first year and an amazing first-year show.”