▶️ 32 dogs escape euthanasia on Street Dog Hero flight to Bend

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Thirty-two dogs arrived at the Bend Municipal Airport Wednesday looking for new homes in Central Oregon.

All breeds.

All sizes.

All were scheduled to be euthanized due to lack of space in their hometown shelter.

“I think five have been adopted. The others are in foster and the others, I think we have five looking for foster (homes) still,” said Jamie Friesner, Street Dog Hero Medical and Intake Manager. “If you are interested in fostering you can find the foster application on our website.”

The dogs left Norman, Oklahoma at 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Their flight stopped in Grand Junction, Colorado for fuel and arrived in Bend after nine hours of flying.

“Mostly, they are really good passengers,” said Frank Maresca, pilot of the Dog is My Co Pilot flight. “There’s a few smells as you can imagine. For the most part they quiet down. Every once in a while there’s one making some noise.”

The dogs were loaded into vans and taken Street Dog Heroes’ Bend facility for vet checks, baths and to be prepared for adoption.

“Street Dog Hero does a 3-day trial with all our dogs. I think that’s a cool opportunity for people to get to meet these dogs and spend time with them before making that commitment.”

Some of these lucky dogs will participate in an adoption event this coming Saturday, July 22 at the Tumalo Farm Stand.