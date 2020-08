We’re at the height of fire season here in Central Oregon.

Vegetation is dry and fire danger is extreme.

The conditions are all too similar to a Saturday 30 years ago today – August 4th – when the Awbrey Hall Fire roared out of Shevlin Park, scorching 3.500 acres and destroying 22 homes in Bend.

Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann takes a look back at the disaster that forever changed the way we prepare for and fight wildfires.