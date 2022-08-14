▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend.

The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday.

More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.

Event organizers said there were far more people than last year, with crowds of more than 100 people appearing for some of the acts.

They think the popularity was partially due to the free entry this year, which they decided on last minute.

They wanted to make sure as many people as possible could enjoy the musical talent that Central Oregon has to offer.

